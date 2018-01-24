Listen Live

$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 24th

1. What city is home to North Americas largest mall?
Answer: Edmonton

 

 

2. What swimmer has won the most Olympic medals?
Answer: Michael Phelps

 

 

 

3. T/F The most recent Star Wars movie was directed by George Lucas?
Answer: False

 

 
4. How many time zones does Canada have?
Answer: 6

 

 

5. When found on a vehicle’s speedometer, what do the letters MPH stand for?
Answer: Miles Per Hour

 

 

6. What is the female dog’s name in Lady & the Tramp?
Answer: Lady

 

 
7. Canada has 2 national sports- one is hockey, the other is what?
Answer: Lacrosse

 

8. Spell Lacrosse

 

9. In tennis, “love” represents a score of ….?
Answer: 0

10. What is 25 times 5?
Answer: 125

