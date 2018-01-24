$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 24th
1. What city is home to North Americas largest mall?
Answer: Edmonton
2. What swimmer has won the most Olympic medals?
Answer: Michael Phelps
3. T/F The most recent Star Wars movie was directed by George Lucas?
Answer: False
4. How many time zones does Canada have?
Answer: 6
5. When found on a vehicle’s speedometer, what do the letters MPH stand for?
Answer: Miles Per Hour
6. What is the female dog’s name in Lady & the Tramp?
Answer: Lady
7. Canada has 2 national sports- one is hockey, the other is what?
Answer: Lacrosse
8. Spell Lacrosse
9. In tennis, “love” represents a score of ….?
Answer: 0
10. What is 25 times 5?
Answer: 125