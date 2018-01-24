$1000 Minute Wednesday, January 24th

1. What city is home to North Americas largest mall?

Answer: Edmonton

2. What swimmer has won the most Olympic medals?

Answer: Michael Phelps

3. T/F The most recent Star Wars movie was directed by George Lucas?

Answer: False



4. How many time zones does Canada have?

Answer: 6

5. When found on a vehicle’s speedometer, what do the letters MPH stand for?

Answer: Miles Per Hour

6. What is the female dog’s name in Lady & the Tramp?

Answer: Lady



7. Canada has 2 national sports- one is hockey, the other is what?

Answer: Lacrosse

8. Spell Lacrosse

9. In tennis, “love” represents a score of ….?

Answer: 0

10. What is 25 times 5?

Answer: 125