$1000 Minute Wednesday January 4th 2017

1. What is Canada’s official national animal

Beaver

2. Which breed of dog is associated with the fast food chain Taco Bell

Chihuahua

3. Spell Chihuahua

C h I h u a h u a

4. True or False; January is national soup month in the U.S

True

5. What is your favourite kind of soup

(as long as they say a type of soup they get it right)

6. In the story of Alice and Wonderland, the Mad Hatter hosts what

A Tea Party

7. Bananas Beach Club can be found in which city in Simcoe County

Wasaga Beach

8. What is the birthstone for the month of January

Garnet

9. Who is playing Team Canada in the Semi Finals today

Sweden

10. What number do you get if you add together the odd numbers from 1 to 10

25 (1+3+5+7+9)