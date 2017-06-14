$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 14th

1. In the sentence “There are 4 fish in the tank” how do you properly spell the word “there”

T H E R E

2. How do you say thank you in French

Merci

3. Curious George is what type of animal

A monkey

4. In Disney’s Aladdin; what is the name of Aladdin’s monkey friend

Abu

5. Ed Sheeran recently covered the song Hit Me Baby One More Time, which artist originally sang this song

Britney Spears

6. In the Olympics, a decathlon consists of how many athletic events

10

7. Canada’s Military Airshow flight team is coming to Barrie on June 28th to kick off the Canada 150 celebrations; what are they known as

Snowbirds

8. The Golden State Warriors won the championship finals in which league on Monday night

NBA

9. Who was the Canadian Prime Minister before Justin Trudeau

Stephen Harper

10. If you have 45 jelly beans and give one third to your friend, how many do you have left

30