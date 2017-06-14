$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 14th
1. In the sentence “There are 4 fish in the tank” how do you properly spell the word “there”
T H E R E
2. How do you say thank you in French
Merci
3. Curious George is what type of animal
A monkey
4. In Disney’s Aladdin; what is the name of Aladdin’s monkey friend
Abu
5. Ed Sheeran recently covered the song Hit Me Baby One More Time, which artist originally sang this song
Britney Spears
6. In the Olympics, a decathlon consists of how many athletic events
10
7. Canada’s Military Airshow flight team is coming to Barrie on June 28th to kick off the Canada 150 celebrations; what are they known as
Snowbirds
8. The Golden State Warriors won the championship finals in which league on Monday night
NBA
9. Who was the Canadian Prime Minister before Justin Trudeau
Stephen Harper
10. If you have 45 jelly beans and give one third to your friend, how many do you have left
30