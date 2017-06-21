$1000 Minute Wednesday June 21st
1. In Canada what is the next statutory holiday following Canada Day
Labour Day
2. If you are visiting Charlotte Town, which province are you in
Prince Edward Island
3. In this fairy tale, goldilocks went into the home owned by whom?
The 3 bears
4. Which planet is closest to the sun
Mercury
5. Name the phobia that is a fear of spiders
Arachnophobia
6. Spell arachnophobia
A R A C H N O P H O B I A
7. Which is taller the Eiffel tower or the Statue of Liberty
The Eiffel Tower
8. The Polar Bear can be found on which Canadian coin
Toonie
9. True or False, Cars 3 beat out Wonder Woman as the Number 1 movie at the box office last weekend
True
10. Which famous athlete will be racing a great white shark to kick off Discovery Channels Shark Week next month
Michael Phelps