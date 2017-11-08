$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 8th
1. How many sleeps are left in the month of November
23
2. The Golden Arches refers to which fast food chain
McDonalds
3. Tiffany’s is now selling everyday objects, what color is associated with the brand Tiffanys
Blue
4.This month is recognized as “MO-Vember” what does this support awareness for
Prostate Cancer
5.Friday night the Colts play an away game against the wolves. What city are they playing in
Sudbury
6. Which bird is often associated with delivering babies?
Storks
7.What would the HST be an item that costs $10
$1.30
8. What does the H of HST stand for
Harmonized
9. What is the term for a half human half horse creature
Centaur
10.How do you spell Volkswagen
V O L K S W A G E N