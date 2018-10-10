$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 10th

1) NAME the Detroit rapper who produced the movie ‘Bodied’ that is coming out on November 7th.

(Eminem)

2) What is a young bear called?

(A cub)

3) Justin Timberlake was in Toronto last night. What band was he formerly a part of?

(NSYNC)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: Agoraphobia is the fear of the outdoors.

(True)

5) A pedometer is used to measure WHAT?

(How far you’ve walked)

6) SPELL: Indifferent.

(I-N-D-I-F-F-E-R-E-N-T)

7) Excluding jokers, how many cards are there in a standard card deck?

(52)

8) What kind of leaf is featured on the Canadian flag?

(Maple)

9) What does the ‘R’ stand for on an automatic gear shift?

(Reverse)

10) The Toronto Raptors are home tonight to the Nets. Where are the Nets from?

(Brooklyn)