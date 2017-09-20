Listen Live

$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 20th

1. In the nursery rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle” what jumped over the moon
The Cow

 

 

2. What is the proper term for a baby cat
Kitten

 

 

 

3. In the story Charlotte’s Web, what kind of animal is Wilbur
A Pig

 

 

 

4. What is the slowest land animal
Sloth

 

 

 

5. If you wanted to dig a hole, what tool would you most likely use
Shovel

 

 

6. What shape is a stop sign
Octagon

 

 

7. In Snow White what does the Prince do to wake her up
Kisses her

 

 

8. A Pediatrician is a children’s doctor, spell pediatrician
P E D I A T R I C I A N

 

 

9. True or False, all golf balls have the same amount of dimples
False

 

 

10. It takes 3 eggs to make a cake. How many cakes can you make with 36
Eggs
12

