$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 20th
1. In the nursery rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle” what jumped over the moon The Cow […]
1. In the nursery rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle” what jumped over the moon
The Cow
2. What is the proper term for a baby cat
Kitten
3. In the story Charlotte’s Web, what kind of animal is Wilbur
A Pig
4. What is the slowest land animal
Sloth
5. If you wanted to dig a hole, what tool would you most likely use
Shovel
6. What shape is a stop sign
Octagon
7. In Snow White what does the Prince do to wake her up
Kisses her
8. A Pediatrician is a children’s doctor, spell pediatrician
P E D I A T R I C I A N
9. True or False, all golf balls have the same amount of dimples
False
10. It takes 3 eggs to make a cake. How many cakes can you make with 36
Eggs
12