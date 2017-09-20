$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 20th

1. In the nursery rhyme “Hey Diddle Diddle” what jumped over the moon

The Cow

2. What is the proper term for a baby cat

Kitten

3. In the story Charlotte’s Web, what kind of animal is Wilbur

A Pig

4. What is the slowest land animal

Sloth

5. If you wanted to dig a hole, what tool would you most likely use

Shovel

6. What shape is a stop sign

Octagon

7. In Snow White what does the Prince do to wake her up

Kisses her

8. A Pediatrician is a children’s doctor, spell pediatrician

P E D I A T R I C I A N

9. True or False, all golf balls have the same amount of dimples

False

10. It takes 3 eggs to make a cake. How many cakes can you make with 36

Eggs

12