$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 26th

1) In ‘The Jungle Book’, what kind of animal is Baloo?

(Bear)

2) What is the name of the Australian stick or toy that is designed to come back to you when thrown?

(Boomerang)

3) SPELL: Boomerang.

(B-O-O-M-E-R-A-N-G)

4) If there are 42 daisies and 6 women want bouquets, how many daisies will be in each bouquet?

(7)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: A marsupial is an animal that has a pouch to carry their young in?

(True)

6) What is the nick name of the Loch Ness monster?

(Nessie)

7) The Astros are in Toronto taking on the Blue Jays this afternoon. What city are the Astros from?

(Houston)

8) In the cartoon series ‘The Jetsons’, what colour is George Jetsons hair?

(Orange)

9) NAME the actress who turns 70 today, who played Sandy in the original movie adaption of ‘Grease’ opposite John Travolta.

(Oliva Newton-John)

10) Which blood type is the rarest in humans?

(AB+)