$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 6th

1. Now that kids are back in school what is the next Stat Holiday?

Thanksgiving (Mon, October 9)

2. The NFL begins its season on Thursday. Who are the defending Super bowl Champions?

The New England Patriots

3. Who sang the song it’s not “Easy Being Green”

Kermit the Frog

4. Netflix is giving this popular 90’s Kids Cartoon a revamp with the help of S.N.L’s Kate McKinon

The Magic School bus/ New tittle called The Magic School Bus Rides Again



5. True or False Taylor Swift has already drop a 2nd song from her upcoming album Reputation?

True it’s called Ready for It

6. Spell Reputation backwards?

N-O-I-T-A-T-U-P-E-R

7. How many planets are in our solar system?

8 (Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune)

8. Finish this chocolate bar slogan.. Hungry Grab a Blank?

Snicker’s

9. How many Zodiac signs are there?

12

10. Which US president is found on the 1 dollar bill?

George Wasignton