14th Annual County of Simcoe Golf Tournament!
The first ever golf Tournament at Friday Harbour!
The County of Simcoe held their annual charity golf tournament at the brand new Nest at Friday Harbour supporting Youth Mental Health initiatives and programs in Simcoe County!
Dale & Charlie were honoured to host this event that saw Chief Executive Officer, Friday Harbour Resort, James Di Renzo present a $20,000 cheque to Deputy Warden Terry Dowdall!
Deputy Warden Terry Dowdall with his opening remarks!