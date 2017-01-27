2 things you should Not do if you wake up in the middle of the night!

Waking up in the middle of the night is one of the most frustrating experiences. Desperate to fall back to sleep to stop them from being grumpy the next day, many spend hours tossing and turning. Some resort to using their mobile phones to check the time, while others get out of bed to fetch themselves a glass of water.

According to the so-called “Sleep doctor”, Dr. Michael Breus- you should not do the following if you wake up in the middle of the night!

DON’T LOOK AT THE TIME

The fear of not having enough sleep each night is something that plagues many adults. Instead of counting down the hours until your alarm erupts and warns you of your need to get up if you want to make it into work in time, just ignore the clock. This anxiety often prevents people from sleeping, he added, so knowing you’ve only got a few hours before you have to face your boss isn’t a wise idea.

DON’T GO FOR A PEE

Stay firmly in your bed. Don’t move.

You may think you’re desperate to relieve your bladder or for something to drink, but in doing so you’ll struggle to get back to sleep. Just by leaving the comfort of your duvet your heart has to pump more blood around the body.

But in order to fall asleep – a much lower, resting rate is needed.

You know what makes it harder to sleep? A Pee soaked bed- just saying doc!