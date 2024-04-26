Daily Showers Are Purely A Habit And Have No Real Health Benefits, Experts Say…

A-listers like Jake Gyllenhaal to Mila Kunis admit they’ve been saying no to the nozzle.

Why are we washing? Mostly because we’re afraid somebody will tell us that we smell.

Experts suggest washing at the sink with a cloth to give your body a good scrub is all that’s needed.

Medical experts say that the modern obsession with cleanliness can be hazardous to one’s health.

According to a dermatologist, showering daily could strip away the “skin’s microbiome,” which plays a role in protecting the skin and is “also extremely important in the overall health of the body.”

Fun Fact!

People are showering more than ever! In 2021, researchers at Harvard Health found that 66% of Americans shower every day, while a 2005 report claims that it is common for Brits to shower once or twice per day.

Researchers say that we shower daily or often because it’s the normal thing to do. If we didn’t have access to a shower daily- we wouldn’t do it.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to washing skin and hair…

Experts advise people who have drier skin — or suffer from conditions such as eczema — to take shorter, less frequent showers, as this can damage their aforementioned skin microbiome.

If one does feel the need to shower daily — after work or a workout — they should focus “only in the areas that have higher concentrations of sweat accumulation…