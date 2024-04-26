Why Men With Facial Hair Are Hotter!

Men with beards are hotter — by a hair.

A 2016 study found that men with light to heavy stubble are perceived as more attractive than their clean-shaven peers, surveying more than 8,500 women who all preferred the men to have some sort of facial hair.

It may be because it gives the face more definition in the jawline and enhances perceptions of age and masculinity…

One professor says it’s because “testosterone pathways are so involved in both dominance and facial hair growth.”

So having a beard is the most obvious sign of dominance…

According to the study, 10-day scruff seemed to be the sweet spot, while grizzly, over-grown beards were less than ideal, which is likely “a hygiene and grooming effort thing that women clue in to. Not to mention, men’s beards have been found to harbour more bacteria than dog fur or even a toilet seat.