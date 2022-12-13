Men With These Sexy Features Are Assassins in the Sack

That Rom-Com cliche of a well-stubbled sex machine with a piercing stare might not be far off…

A recent study found that bountiful beards and brown eyes are the biggest indicators of whether a man is an assassin in the sack.

The survey asked 4,550 women to list the physical attributes of men they have had the best sex with;

Clocking in first was facial hair with a whopping 73% of participants claiming that their best sex partner sported a heavily forested chin.

Meanwhile, 71% of women ranked men with cappuccino eyes as the best in the bedroom.

And, in proof that bad boys finish first (so to speak), men sporting piercings and tattoos came in at 70% and 62%, respectively. Also in the mix were the broad-shouldered at 68%.

Big things do come in small packages as 53% of women claimed that their most skillful lovers boasted small feet.

What’s NOT Sexy? Big Hands and Bushy Eyebrows