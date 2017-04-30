2nd Annual Media Challenge at Barrie Bingo!

Charlie had a blast for the second year in a row at the Media Challenge at Barrie Bingo where she competed against other members of the media for top prize of $1000 towards her charity!

Charlie proudly represented and support the Barrie Skating Club!

The Barrie Skating Club (BSC) is a non-profit Skate Canada sanctioned organization that has been instructing Barrie and area youth for over 60 years. The BSC operates out of the City of Barrie’s Allandale Recreation Centre and is run by a volunteer Board of Directors, along with parent volunteers.

Big thanks to Nichi Aikins, Charity Coordinator- Barrie Bingo Sponsors Association for putting on another great event!

The Big winner of the event this year was Stroke Recovery!