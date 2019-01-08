3 Times When Hockey Stars Connected with Fans

There is a special connection between kids and hockey that other sports isn’t always able to provide.

Last night ahead of the Nashville Predators game in Toronto, star defencmen P.K. Subban went over and above a fist bump…

Last month in Chicago, Montreal’s star goalie Carey Price couldn’t seem to get a puck over the glass to a young fan. So he did one better, had his goalie stick signed and delivered to the fan.

Carey Price couldn’t throw the puck over the glass/net so he made sure the Habs fan in Chicago was taken care of after the game 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JmroW1uS4I — Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) December 10, 2018

As Canadians we’re known for being extremely polite, proving that point was Penguins star Sidney Crosby. Last week a fan heckled him from the penalty box so bad that he was rewarded for it.