5 Easy Cookie & Sweets Recipes you can make before Christmas

Trying to find time to buy and wrap the presents is hard enough! Forget about the baking that goes along with the Christmas season… So, in light of that, here are 5 SUPER easy recipes you can make that will take less than an hour.

1. Saltine Toffee

This stuff goes together soo easily! With 5 ingredients that most already have in their pantry- these are sure to please any sweet tooth!

See the recipe HERE

2. Flourless Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

These cookies are not only health conscious (because, ya know… Those New Years resolutions can sneak up on you) but they’re also simple and delicious.

See the recipe HERE

3. Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

This 4 ingredient sweet is simple to make and it adds a nice twist to an ordinary pretzel! These are great for after dinner, snacking while you’re watching your favourite Christmas movie, or even as a gift in a cute mason jar with a ribbon!

See the recipe HERE

4. No Bake Coconut Snowballs

The simplicity is in the name itself! You don’t even have to bake them and the ingredients are minimal. Perfect for the coconut lover in your family.

See the recipe HERE

5. Rolo Turtles

It can’t get any easier than pretzels, Rolos and Pecans… These little guys are so fun and easy to make and they’re so yummy! This is also a simple recipe to make with the kids!

See the recipe HERE