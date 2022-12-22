KOOL FM’s Top 50 of 2022

Brought to you by:

2022 gave us a lot of unforgettable moments – looking at you Will Smith.

via GIPHY

But it also gave us some seriously great music!

KOOL FM is kicking off the New Year by counting down the 50 best songs of 2022.

Starting at 10am on January 1st, relive the year that saw Tom Cruise return as Maverick, Elon Musk lose his mind, Taylor Swift dominate ALL the charts and sooo much more! Oh, and just in case you like to snooze a little longer – we’ll do it all again at 3pm!

The Kool FM Top 50 Countdown of 2022 – January 1st at 10am brought to you by Paul Sadlon Motors….Proudly serving Barrie for over 55 years, wishing you all the best in 2023 on Barrie’s Best Mix – 107-5 Kool FM.