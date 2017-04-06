A 17-YEAR-OLD student has gone to extreme lengths to convince Emma Stone to be his prom date.

Jacob Staudenmaier recreated the opening sequence from La La Land with some of his classmates and posted the clip on Twitter. The hopeful teenage from Phoenix modified the lyrics to the film’s opening song, Another Day of Sun. No word from Emma’s camp yet- but how could you resist?



IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

If you ever had a thing for Ross, now’s your chance to get in there….



David Schwimmer and his wife, Zoe Buckman, are separating. The couple, who have a 5-year-old daughter named Cleo, announced on Wednesday that they’re taking time apart after nearly seven years of marriage.

David Letterman will induct Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Brooklyn induction ceremony Friday, with the retired Late Show host filling in for Neil Young.

“Due to illness, Neil Young is regrettably no longer able to induct Pearl Jam at this Year’s Induction Ceremony…