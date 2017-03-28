A Day in the Life of a Russian Raccoon who loves women’s breasts

Russian zoo says it’s suing an advertising studio for overstimulating a raccoon it loaned out for a run-of-the-mill television commercial that instead ended up featuring a surprise topless model.

A zoo official says the frustrated animal has since become obsessed with human breasts – which is hardly ideal behavior in a petting zoo. How did this happen? The little raccoon, Tomas, had some problems of its own when it turned up for work and snatched the model’s bra to nibble on it. Zoo officials say they believe treats were hidden on the topless model to keep Thomas interested. The zoo was told that the commercial was being shot to sell bed linens. (Telegraph)

Tomas is finally happy at home again, according to zoo officials. But he was sad and frustrated for months.