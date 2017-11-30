A Warning To Dog Owners About Bone Treats

While some dog owners may already be aware, having already experienced their dog choking or having tummy issues from bone treats- a general warning has now been issued about bones being potentially deadly to fido.

Dogs can suffer blockages in their digestive tracts, choking, cuts and wounds in their mouths and tonsils. Not to mention vomiting, diarrhea and bleeding from the rectum.

The FDA says to be aware that those ‘real bones that have been processed, sometimes flavoured, and packaged for the dog,’ are what to watch for.

Brand names to stay away from include, “Ham Bones,” “pork femur bones,” “Rib bones” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones.”

The FDA also warns against feeding your dog chicken bones and other bones from the kitchen as they too can cause major damage to your dog.

