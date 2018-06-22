ABC Had Confirmed A Spin-Off “The Conners”

ABC announced a spinoff show tentatively titled The Conners without the lead actress after her explosive racist tweet ended the show weeks ago.

The network has decided to continue the show with John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman.

The conditions of the spinoff show were reached by executive producer Tom Werner and Barr.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” Barr said in the statement.

“I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

ABC ordered 10 episodes of the show and planned to air it on Tuesdays at 8 p.m., the same time Roseanne aired.