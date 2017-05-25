According to Netflix, our favourite time to watch comedies is at 6am

New data released by Netflix suggests that our favourite time to stream comedies is bright and early – at 6am.



It’s in the evening, around 9pm, that we like watching thrillers and horrors like Stranger Things. But we don’t like going to bed freaked out, so there’s a spike in light-hearted comedies again just before bed. And streaming habits are different around the world.



In Spain and Portugal, viewers prefer to watch thrillers during siesta hours, between 2pm and 4pm, while in countries like India – where the daily commute can last up to three hours – there’s a massive spike in viewing at 9am and 5pm.



But the one consistent trend around the world is our love of watching documentaries. Most people tend to switch off scripted content and tune into factual programmes just before bed – with documentaries seeing a 24% increase between midnight and 6am.