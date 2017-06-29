Adele retiring?

Adele has hinted she may never tour again once she wraps up her current concert run.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner graced the stage at Wembley Stadium in her native London on Wednesday night and performed for a record-breaking 98,000 fans, but the evening was bittersweet for concertgoers who quickly realized this could be one of her final shows. Buried in the concert program was a handwritten note from the star declaring the end was near for her as a performer.

Adele will perform just two more dates in London to close out her massive Adele Live 2016 tour. The final gigs of the concert series are scheduled for July 1 and 2.