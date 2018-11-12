Aerosmith’s Joe Perry was rushed to hospital after he wowed the crowd at Madison Square Gardens with Billy Joel.

The pair performed “Walk this way” but shortly after paramedics were called to Perry’s dressing room because Joe who is now 68 was experiencing shortness of breath. Perry was taken out of the venue on a stretcher and remains in hospital at this time…

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Perry has needed medical help at a performance. In 2016, Perry collapsed onstage while performing at the Amphitheater on Coney Island Boardwalk with rock group Hollywood Vampires, which also featured Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper. Fans reported that the rocker stumbled behind an amplifier during the show and collapsed.