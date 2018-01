Jeopardy is on hiatus as Alex Trebek recovers from surgery to remove blood clots from his brain caused by Subdural Hematoma after a fall a view months ago…

Alex posted a video on the show’s website downplaying the situation, telling fans that he will return to TV very soon.

Jeopardy is taped well in advance, so producers say that they have plenty of unaired episodes in the can that will run while Alex is recovering.