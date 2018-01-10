All The Money In World- There’s Isn’t Enough For The Female Lead

Michelle Williams has reportedly been paid millions less than her male co-star Mark Wahlberg. The Ridley Scott movie that originally featured Kevin Spacey as oil Tycoon J. Paul Getty had scenes reshot after Kevin was replaced by Christopher Plummer due to allegations of sexual harassment and assault again Spacey…

Reshoots had to be done in November with both Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg flying to Europe. Reports are that both actors were redoing their scenes with Plummer for free. People are saying that wasn’t the case. Actresses are calling out movie producers and Jessica Chastain took to Twitter to say, Michelle got $80 per day compared to his Millions….