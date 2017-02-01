Amy Schumer comes to the defence of her New York Senator Cousin!

Amy Schumer has defended her politician cousin after U.S. leader Donald Trump picked on him for crying on camera during an emotional attack of the President’s immigration ban. Trump took aim at New York Senator Chuck Schumer on Tuesday morning, accusing him of crying “fake tears” and “acting” his way through a denouncement of the President’s bid to keep Muslims from seven nations out of America.

The leader tweeted: “Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess) – just like Dem (Democratic) party!”

She took to Instagram to defend her cousin and wrote: “This is what he (Trump) was thinking about at 621am. This was his tweet after his first soldier died. Also 8 Yemeni women and 7 children died and trump called the raid ‘successful’.

Nicole Kidman is in talks to play Aquaman’s mom.



If she signs on she’ll be heading home to Australia for the winter, as director James Wan will be shooting Down Under from April. It won’t be her first DC Comics role – Kidman played Dr. Chase Meridian opposite Val Kilmer in 1995’s Batman Forever.

Pharrell Williams is truly Happy x 3!

Just announced that he and his wife welcomed triplets in early January… No other details have been given just yet!

Oprah is returning to her news roots….Oprah joins CBS’ “60 Minutes” as a special contributor…

The talk show host, actress, cable network owner and producer will appear in several segments a year on the program starting this fall, CBS News announced Tuesday. It’s the first time in the program’s history that “60 Minutes” has had a special contributor. Winfrey is not a working journalist, which also will be a first for the show.