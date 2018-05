According to a young lady named Nancy Fotana, and aggressive beaver was ready to attack as she was walking to the supermarket leaving her with no other option but to run for her life!

Nancy says that the animal had a pointy nose and a long tail. It turned and stared at her before it started to charge at her!

Fun fact: Beavers became extinct in the UK about 500 years ago- but were reintroduced in recent years!

The FYI about beavers