Ariana Grande is going to be made an honorary citizen of Manchester after her One Love Manchester concert June 4, thrown to raise money for the victims of the May attack that took place at her May 22 concert.

One Love Manchester featured performances by Coldplay, the Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and more. It raised $12 million USD for the 22 victims and families affected by the attack.

One Love Manchester was also viewed by 14.5 million people on YouTube and 11.63 million on TV, making it the most-watched show in the U.K. for all of 2017.