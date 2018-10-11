Arnold Schwarzenegger apologized to multiple women for “behaving badly” during his 2003 run for the California governor’s office. Many women accused Arnold of having touched them in a sexual way without permission…

Arnold spoke to Men’s Health about stepping over the line several times and that he was the first one to say sorry… When he became governor Arnold took a sexual harassment course to have a clear understanding, from a legal point of view and to know what is acceptable behaviour.