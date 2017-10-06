Aston Kutcher, a longtime gun owner says “Enough”
Even responsible gun owners are pushing for tougher gun laws
Aston Kutcher is a longtime gun owner and after the shooting in Las Vegas, Aston has joined a long list of people who are now calling for stricter gun control laws…Ashton took to twitter to say;
“Let’s pray. Then let’s change the law”, Kutcher said on Twitter.
The actor continued: “I’ve had a gun since I was 12 years old but enough is enough. I’m a hunter and a sportsman but nobody needs these weapons.”
 
Ashton Kutcher: ‘Enough Is Enough,’ We Need More Gun Control – Breitbart News https://t.co/GAYwRIHyy2
— Ashton Kutcher (@AshtonKutcher84) October 4, 2017