Aston Kutcher, a longtime gun owner says “Enough”

Aston Kutcher is a longtime gun owner and after the shooting in Las Vegas, Aston has joined a long list of people who are now calling for stricter gun control laws…Ashton took to twitter to say;

“Let’s pray. Then let’s change the law”, Kutcher said on Twitter.

The actor continued: “I’ve had a gun since I was 12 years old but enough is enough. I’m a hunter and a sportsman but nobody needs these weapons.”

