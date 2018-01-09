Barrie Molson Centre Will Get A New Name Next Year!

Molson Coors will not secure the naming rights on the stadium next year when their lease expires next Dec. 31st.

The city of Barrie is now searching for a new sponsor…Here’s hoping it’s not one of these sponsors…

There are some very unusual names out there, here’s hoping it doesn’t become one of these…

The Pizza Hut Park- Texas (It’s nicknamed “The Over” by fans of the FC Dallas MLS team.)

Whataburger field- also in Texas

There’s the Wankdorf stadium in Switzerland

Arnold Schwarzenegger Stadium in Austria

Hunky Dory’s park- In Ireland

Bargain Booze Stadium- England

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park- Colorado

Middelfart Stadium- Denmark

Hotto Motto Field- Japan

The Dripping Pan- England

