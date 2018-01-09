Barrie Molson Centre Will Get A New Name Next Year!
Weird stadium names that actually exist around the world!
Molson Coors will not secure the naming rights on the stadium next year when their lease expires next Dec. 31st.
The city of Barrie is now searching for a new sponsor…Here’s hoping it’s not one of these sponsors…
There are some very unusual names out there, here’s hoping it doesn’t become one of these…
The Pizza Hut Park- Texas (It’s nicknamed “The Over” by fans of the FC Dallas MLS team.)
Whataburger field- also in Texas
There’s the Wankdorf stadium in Switzerland
Arnold Schwarzenegger Stadium in Austria
Hunky Dory’s park- In Ireland
Bargain Booze Stadium- England
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park- Colorado
Middelfart Stadium- Denmark
Hotto Motto Field- Japan
The Dripping Pan- England