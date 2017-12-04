Beyonce Changes Her Email Every Week

Beyonce changes her email address every week. Ed Sheeran was doing an interview and was asked a bunch of questions, one being “how was it working with Beyonce?”. Ed said that the two started working on the duet to “perfect’ months ago and was impressed with her professionalism during the project as she had just had her twins. Ed told reports that it was quite hard to stay in touch as she changes her email every week.

Also, during the interview, Ed squashed any rumours that he may perform at Prince Harry’s wedding. Ed admits, that he doesn’t know the Royal family.