Beyonce Has Just Release A Holiday Fashion Collection And Its Pretty Epic!

For the Beyonce Fan in your life!

By Dirt/Divas

Queen Bey’s 2017 Holiday Capsule collection come complete with festive clothing, gifts and decorations!

I mean, who wouldn’t want a shirt that reads “holidayonce”….Or an adult onesie that reads ‘yonce” You can also get phone cases, ugly Christmas sweaters and ornaments with Beyonce’s face on it!

 

 

 

Your baby can look cool too as there are baby items available too.

 

