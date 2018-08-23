Big Bang Theory Will End This Season!

They’ve been banging since 2007 and now after 12 seasons, the show will come to an end…

Creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre confirmed the new yesterday and now some of the cast are chiming in. Haley Cuoco who has played Penny on the show said

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two.” The very final episode will air in May!