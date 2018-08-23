Big Bang Theory Will End This Season!
All good things must come to an end!
They’ve been banging since 2007 and now after 12 seasons, the show will come to an end…
Creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre confirmed the new yesterday and now some of the cast are chiming in. Haley Cuoco who has played Penny on the show said
“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two.” The very final episode will air in May!
This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end , my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers , CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang 💫 @bigbangtheory_cbs
“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.” – Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions