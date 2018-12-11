BiWay Is Coming Back…

BiWay had around 250 shops across the country and operated for more than 30 years before shutting down in 2001. One of the original brand creators hopes to bring the store back with a new “BiWay $10 store” -hoping to open it in August of 2019.

The Man behind BiWay is Mal Coven who says …“We carried a lot of brands, but never junk. This will be a new concept store with branded, quality goods.” The stores will stock children’s wear, household furnishings, mens and ladies wear, toys, toiletries and food.

