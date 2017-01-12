Boxers or Boxer Briefs, new survey tells us what women want!

According to a recent survey, 58% of women say blue jeans and a t-shirt is the sexiest clothing men can wear.

19% prefer their guys in a stylish shirt and pants, and 17% say a suit and tie is best. What else is hot?

A clean-shaven face is preferred by 42%, while 31% like it to be a little rough on the chin.

40% say a chest hair trim is fine by them, while 28% say a man’s chest is supposed to be hairy. Another 22% would like to see their man hairless.

63% of women would like to see men’s eyebrows groomed.

When it comes to back hair, 55% of women say hairy men should wax, trim or pluck it if it pokes out of their collar, and 35% say any back hair is too much.

48% of the ladies like boxer briefs, while 46% prefer plain old boxers.

77% of women say too many men use way too much cologne, a turn-off.

92% nixed leather pants.