Bruno Mars gets a Rockabye Baby Album!

Bruno Mars will be releasing a Lullaby album!

Rockabye Baby!’s Lullaby Renditions of Bruno Mars includes soothing, baby-friendly instrumentals. Songs like “That’s What I Like,” “Locked Out of Heaven” and “Grenade” are on the album. It will be released on Friday November 3rd. You can pre-order it now for $16.98.

In the past, the company has released albums from the musical Hamilton, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Adele and even AC/DC…

