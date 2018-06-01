Canada Plays Tit For Tat With US After Tariffs Are Imposed By President Trump!

Yesterday Trump imposed Tariffs on steel and aluminium imports! After a year of stroking President Trump’s ego, Trudeau grew a pair and slapped his own Tariffs on the US…Canada responded by imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports, in response to the American decision to make good on its threat of similar tariffs against Canadian-made steel and aluminium.

The Tariffs on US Products include but are not limited too…

Flat-roll steel playing cards felt-tipped pens



Frozen Pizza

Quiche strawberry jam & Ketchup, Mustard



Chocolate

Toilet Paper



Orange Juice, Yogurt and coffee

Twizzlers

Canadian’s will eventually see higher prices on our items, however; you should be able to find most of these products that were not imported from the US. This will go into effect July 1st! The G7 summit is in Quebec and Trump is expected to attend next week…That should be fun!

