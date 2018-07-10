Listen Live

Canadians Are Taking ‘Rage Yoga’ Classes

This may have been created because of our kids...

By Darryl on the Drive

Rage Yoga was created in Calgary and classes have extended into Edmonton. It’s a chance to vent frustrations while working on posture and becoming more flexible.

  • Rage Yoga classes take place in a bar or pub.
  • The typical peaceful, tranquil background sound is replaced by heavy metal music.

  • You can take a break and have a beer if you want.

  • Your Instructor will encourage you to yell out curse words during each pose.

