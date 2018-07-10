Canadians Are Taking ‘Rage Yoga’ Classes
This may have been created because of our kids...
Rage Yoga was created in Calgary and classes have extended into Edmonton. It’s a chance to vent frustrations while working on posture and becoming more flexible.
- Rage Yoga classes take place in a bar or pub.
- The typical peaceful, tranquil background sound is replaced by heavy metal music.
- You can take a break and have a beer if you want.
- Your Instructor will encourage you to yell out curse words during each pose.