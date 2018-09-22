Listen Live

Candlelighters Simcoe Annual Superhero Stomp!

Candlelighters Simcoe was founded in 1990 by Barbara Johnson, a Pediatric Occupational Therapist and mother […]

By Dale & Charlie In The Community

Candlelighters Simcoe was founded in 1990 by Barbara Johnson, a Pediatric Occupational Therapist and mother of three now-grown children, one of whom is a long-term survivor of childhood cancer.  This event has grown in size every year and is a fundraiser for this volunteer-driven, not-for-profit organization that is supported entirely by community donations.

Charlie and Kool FM once again were very honoured and proud to support this event!

Related posts

Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope 2018!

14th Annual County of Simcoe Golf Tournament!

The Annual Easter Seals Showcase of Celebrities Golf Tournament At Bear Creek!