Car Ride Karaoke Challenge In Support Of Seasons Centre For Grieving Children!
Grab your coworkers, friends, or family and sing your heart out in the Car Ride Karaoke Car equipped with a microphone, cameras, and an electrifying host. Whether you’re representing your business while engaging in team building through the corporate challenge, or if you are participating in the community challenge – have fun with your friends while raising money and promoting Seasons Centre for Grieving Children.
The challenge will end with a wrap-up party at Hooligans Restaurant, downtown Barrie complete with a viewing party and judging panel to announce the winners of each category!