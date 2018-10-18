Caroll Spinney The Voice Behind Big Bird And Oscar The Grouch Is Retiring

Caroll Spinney has had the same job for 50 years. He has portrayed Big Bird and Oscar The Grouch on “Sesame Street” since the premier of the show in 1969, and just made the announcement that he will be stepping away… Caroll says that he still plans on being a Sesame Street ambassador for many years to come…

Caroll has had an incredible career which has earned him, four honorary doctorates, a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award, six other Emmys, two Gold Records and two Grammy honours.

Also Caroll, also had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was celebrated with his likeness on a US postage stamp, and named a “Living Legend” in 2000 by the Library of Congress.

The show announced that Matt Vogel, “Sesame Street’s” puppet captain, will take over the role of Big Bird.

Oscar the Grouch will be played by Eric Jacobson, a puppeteer who also performs Grover, Bert, and Guy Smiley for “Sesame Street,” as well as Fozzie Bear and Miss Piggy for the Muppets.