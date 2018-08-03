Listen Live

Celebrating Kool FM’s 90’s Long Weekend With a Tribute To The Fax Machine!

Fax Funnies!

By Kool Mornings

Fax is short for facsimile! It’s the telephonic transmission of scanned printed material both text and images, normally to a telephone number connected to a printer or other output device…

Yes, kids- this is how we used to text our funnies…

 

If you need a better explanation, here’s dale!

 

