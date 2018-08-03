Celebrating Kool FM’s 90’s Long Weekend With a Tribute To The Fax Machine! Post navigation < > Fax Funnies! By Charlie Kool Mornings 03.08.2018 Facebook Twitter Fax is short for facsimile! It’s the telephonic transmission of scanned printed material both text and images, normally to a telephone number connected to a printer or other output device… Yes, kids- this is how we used to text our funnies… If you need a better explanation, here’s dale! http://1075koolfm.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/90s-Fax-Funnies-Intro.mp3