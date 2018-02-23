Chevy Chase Had A Real Life Clark Griswold Moment!

According to reports, Chevy was driving on one of the bridges when a black pick up truck cut him off almost hitting Chevy’s car. Chevy thought the two cars may have made contact so he flashed his high beams and followed the truck until it pulled over.

Chevy and the other truck pulled over, Chevy got out to speak to him about his reckless driving. One of the three people in the pick up flipped him the bird.

He allegedly told them, “If I were a lot younger I’d bust your nose” and one of the passengers got out and reportedly kicked him so hard in the shoulder that he fell to the ground. Police officers cited the unnamed kicker for second-degree harassment with physical contact.

According to the truck driving, Chevy threw the first punch.