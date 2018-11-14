Listen Live

Christmas Dinner in a Can

The 'Christmas Tinner' is 9 layers in one can...

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Mornings

The Christmas meal we didn’t know we needed has arrived.

 

Don’t worry about slaving away in the kitchen this Christmas! Just crack open one of these bad boys 😉🎅 #ChristmasTinner

It’s an all-in-one can filled with 9-layers, meant to be a quick solution for a festive meal. I’m picturing a dog food smell once you crack open the can, but I probably shouldn’t judge it till’ I try it.

Charlie and I were hoping to sample the Christmas Tinner but there’s one problem, we can’t find it anywhere yet. Let us know if you’re able to track a can down somewhere!

