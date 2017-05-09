‘Cloud eggs’ are the latest crime against breakfast

Its a simple concept really… Cloud eggs are made by separating the egg yolk from the white and whipping the latter to create a thick, fluffy consistency.

This white is then popped into the oven on a baking sheet for five minutes, before being taken out and the yolk put back on top of it. It’s then put all back in the oven for a few minutes before serving.

The justification for this crime being that they look like little suns poking through a cloud.

Here’s how to create this breakfast treat!

HOW TO MAKE CLOUD EGGS

1 Separate the yolks from the whites and place in two different bowls.

2 Whisk the white until thick and fluffy.

3 Fold in any extra ingredients like ham, cheese and herbs.

4 Place in piles on a baking sheet, making sure to leave a hole for the yolk.

5 Bake in pre-heated oven at 450°F/230°C oven for 5-8 minutes.

6 Take out of the oven and pop the yolk in the hole, return and bake for three more minutes.

7 Remove and serve.