‘Cloud eggs’ are the latest crime against breakfast
There were once fried eggs, scrambled eggs, poached eggs and deviled eggs, but cloud eggs exist in some dark limbo in between all of these things.
Its a simple concept really… Cloud eggs are made by separating the egg yolk from the white and whipping the latter to create a thick, fluffy consistency.
This white is then popped into the oven on a baking sheet for five minutes, before being taken out and the yolk put back on top of it. It’s then put all back in the oven for a few minutes before serving.
The justification for this crime being that they look like little suns poking through a cloud.
Here’s how to create this breakfast treat!
HOW TO MAKE CLOUD EGGS
1 Separate the yolks from the whites and place in two different bowls.
2 Whisk the white until thick and fluffy.
3 Fold in any extra ingredients like ham, cheese and herbs.
4 Place in piles on a baking sheet, making sure to leave a hole for the yolk.
5 Bake in pre-heated oven at 450°F/230°C oven for 5-8 minutes.
6 Take out of the oven and pop the yolk in the hole, return and bake for three more minutes.
7 Remove and serve.