Could There Be An Office Reboot?
Was this a tease or a spoof?
Steve Carell was the host on SNL Saturday night and dedicated his entire opening Monolog to “The Office.” One by one former cast members of the show came out pressuring Carell to do a Reboot of the popular show… Does this mean there could be one? Or were they just poking fun at all the Reboots out there right now?
All in favor of a reboot? @theofficenbc #SNL pic.twitter.com/JwckHypkYC
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 18, 2018