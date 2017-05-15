Could these two be the new Judges on American Idol?

Chris Martin of Cold Play and Katy Perry are in talks to become judges on American Idol…. Last week it was announced that ABC would be bringing back the canceled show…Simon Cowell, who previously served as a judge on the talent show, has ruled himself out of returning to the rebooted singing competition, while Kelly Clarkson reportedly turned down American Idol to coach on The Voice instead.

Bing Bang Cast Member takes the Big Plunge!



Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is married. The actor, who plays anal Dr. Sheldon Cooper in the TV comedy series, exchanged vows with longtime partner Todd Spiewak in New York City on Saturday. The couple, who tied the knot at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan, celebrated its 14th anniversary in November…

2 Broke Girls will soon be broke!



2 Broke Girls, starring Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs, has been cancelled after six seasons. Some of it’s cast members took to social media to thank fans for their support since the show began in 2011….The series posted solid ratings throughout its run, with season six averaging 5.6 million viewers per episode, airing mostly on Monday nights, and it briefly moved to Wednesdays and Thursdays during its fifth season. CBS has already renewed comedies including The Big Bang Theory and Life in Pieces, as well as dramas Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, Madam Secretary and The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight.

Will Ferrell goes back to School!

Last Friday Will Ferrell delivered the commencement address at his former school, the University of Southern California and he pulled out some typical Will Ferrell tricks. Will explained that when he met up with friends, he’d sing the theme to Star Trek! He informed the audience of students that if they are ever feeling afraid that all they need to do is just remember the sound of his voice performing the song. Will Ferrell also used the speech to exclaim that although he has massive success in the film industry as a top actor, his greatest accomplishments are his marriage of over 15 years and his three sons!